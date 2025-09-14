Listen Live
Metro Boomin Shuts Down Fan Blaming Him For No More Drake & Future Collabs, X Gets Ruthless

Published on September 14, 2025

As we near the 10-year anniversary of Drake and Future’s collaborative project What a Time to Be Alive, we’re reminded of how much the rap landscape has changed.

Both Drizzy and Future are still atop the food chain; however, neither is on speaking terms thanks to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef that erupted last summer.

Over the decade, the duo was able to give us a slew of hits. The most recent was 2022’s “Wait for U,” which fans will have to make do with because it’s unclear if the two will ever make amends, citing a rift that started with Metro Boomin.

So now on X, fans have no problem blaming Metro for the lack of summer slaps, with one being bold enough to tweet him, “Ur fuckass the reason we ain’t getting no more pluto and drizzy fuck your day.”

Metro even responded Friday night, proving that all love is still lost between the two rap camps, writing “ cry me a river fuck boy 😭.”

We never got the full story of what started the beef, but when covering GQ last year, Metro stomped out rumors that it was about a woman, only saying it was personal.

“Me and [Drake], we had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that,” he told GQ. “It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me. But if you take all the rap entertainment out of it, it’s like, have you ever been real cool with somebody, and y’all fell out over something? It happens every day. It’s just regular s–t. This just happens to have an audience.”

However, one of Young Thug’s (many) leaked jail calls shed more light on the situation, seemingly confirming the rumor that when Metro’s mom died, Drake was insensitively prioritizing business while Metro was grieving.

See social media’s reaction to the ongoing beef below.

was originally published on cassiuslife.com

