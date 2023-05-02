105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Dillon Brooks’ “Dillon the Villian” era might not be over, but his time in Memphis likely is.

NBA insider for The Athletic, Shams Charania, broke the news that there’s basically no chance in hell that Brooks will still be a member of the Memphis Grizzlies come the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

“The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources say,” tweeted Charania.

Charania revealing that a team is partying ways with a player is normal, but the phrase “under any circumstances” is very, very strong language.

The mutual breakup doesn’t seem too surprising because Brooks’ most famous attribute this season wasn’t his on-court play but the constant trash talk — even after kneeing LeBron James in the groin.

“I don’t care; he’s old,” Brooks said of James. “I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on defense and taking on any challenge that’s on the board.”

As he entertained the media, he wasn’t producing; despite the Lakers essentially leaving him open for the 6-game series, he only shot 31 percent from the field.

With his lackluster performance aiding in the Lakers’ win, Brooks refused to speak to the media for three of those losses, leading to a $25,000 fine.

During the season, he was a headache, too, as a hit to Donovan Mitchell’s groin launched a fight.

The Grizzlies weren’t initially cold on Brooks, as the possibility of a long-term contract was on the table, but all offers were thwarted.

“Memphis did make contract extension offers to Brooks early in the season, which were rejected and led to the end of talks, sources said,” revealed The Athletic.

See how Twitter reacted to the Grizzlies vehemently ditching Brooks below.

Memphis Grizzlies Won’t Re-Sign Dillon Brooks “Under Any Circumstances,” Twitter Wishes Him Luck Overseas was originally published on cassiuslife.com