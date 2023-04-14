Memphis Basketball Commit Mikey Williams Arrested On Five Felony Gun Charges, Twitter Reacts

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The talented baller was arrested in San Diego Thursday and faces five charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Local Memphis News, the felony charges came after the 18-year-old was arrested at 3:30 pm Thursday. He was released on $50,000 bail early Friday morning but must return for his first court appearance on April 20.

The charges are serious, and with each count possibly resulting in a sixth-month jail sentence, Williams could face a minimum of 2 and half years in prison.

Williams has been well-known to the basketball community for years as fans were excited to see him play at Memphis after his high school graduation after a stint at Lake Norman Christian in North Carolina. Before that, he attended California’s San Ysidro, where he was named 2019-20 MaxPreps national freshman basketball player of the year.

His impressive game even garnered him 4 million Instagram followers, even though his account is currently suspended.

The California native stands at 6’2″ and was poised to take over the college basketball season under the tutelage of Penny Hardaway.

Williams’ on-court talent also landed him a name, image, and likeness deal with Puma at 17, making him the first American high school basketball player to sign a deal with a major footwear company.

“I am excited to join the Puma family this early in my basketball journey,” Williams said amid the 2021 announcement. “Puma really understands how to mix hoops and culture, two things I am passionate about.”

Puma understands that his ability to connect to his fans on social media makes his endorsement valuable.

“His talent on the court and his ability to connect with young athletes and fans alike will help drive hoops culture forward and inspire the next generation of athletes,” said Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director of brand and marketing.

