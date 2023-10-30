Megan Thee Stallion’s Tim Burton-Themed Hottieween Party Was A Vibe

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The queen of Hottieween,, hosted a star-studded Tim Burton themed Halloween party sponsored by D’USSÉ, this weekend and all her celebrity friends in attendance. GloRilla, Kash Doll, Victoria Monet, Offset, John Boyega Da’Vinchi, Ludacris, Gloss Up, and more turned up in their celebrity Halloween costumes while they enjoy the overflowing popular cognac she uses to drive the boat.

Megan used her mane to dress up like the talking flowers from the live-action Alice in Wonderland, Allure reports.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween party took decor to the next level with its larger-than-life designs and characters who kept the party going.

Every October, Megan posts a pic wearing a carved out pumpkin head and it’s become tradition for the Hotties, who eagerly await the fall antics from the H-Town Hottie. Megan called it, her “favorite time of year” in an Instastories post.

Megan Thee Stallion took some time to focus on herself after public court drama and a breakup from ex-boyfriend Pardi. Megan flexed her toned body upon her return to the spotlight and showed fans her healthier lifestyle. She hopped on Cardi’s Bongos track and is currently teasing new music of her own.

“I’m really excited about this chapter of my life because I feel like I’m finally closing all the old chapters, and now I’m starting with a blank slate. Very fresh, very new. I think Thee Hotties are gonna be so excited. I’m trying different things.” She told Billboard Magazine. “Just expect the unexpected. Expect a lot of rawness, a lot of realness, a lot of s— talking. Just know I’m coming and I hope everybody ready.”

Keep scrolling for more pics from Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween party.

