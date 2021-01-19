Madam Vice President Kamala Harris represents many firsts in our country’s history. Besides becoming the first woman and first woman of color to serve in the elected position of Vice President, Harris will also make history as the first stepmother to hold the position as well.

While this may seem minimal to some, the multi-cultural blended family representation in the White House is something many Americans across the country can relate to.

Without further ado, let us introduce you to Vice President Kamala Harris’ family from her husband Doug Emhoff, his ex wife and the in laws to her sister Maya and her adorable grand kids.

Meet Kamala Harris’ Unapologetically Black Senior Staff

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Addresses The Nation: “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last!”

Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com