New York Fashion Week continues with Spring 2024 collections from some of the biggest designers out there including LaQuan Smith! So what’s in store for spring 2024 fashion? According to LaQuan’s collection metallic (thank you Beyonce), mini skirts, cargo pants, and dramatic shoulders will all be back.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities were front row at the show checking out what is being called one of the sexiest collections ever from LaQuan including Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Saweetie, Fabulous, and Laverene Cox to name a few. Check out pictures and video from the show below.

The post Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Saweetie and More at The LaQuan Smith h NYFW Show appeared first on Black America Web.

