CLOSE
HomeArts & Entertainment

Mack Mittens: Bernie Sanders Unbothered At A Lil Inauguration Is 2021’s 1st Great Meme

Posted January 20, 2021

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Pool / Getty


Today (January 20) we finally saw President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris inaugurated, but not before Sen. Bernie Sanders became meme gold. Dressed like he was just stopping in amidst running numerous errands, the Vermont Senator’s unbothered look while seated and socially distanced has inspired copy & paste greatness.

US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


The photo—currently getting juxtaposed in front of everything from The Wire to Star Wars random situations like an NYC train ride— was taken by photographer Brendan Smialowski and features Sanders seated with his legs folded and bundled up in a nondescript jacket and mittens (more on the latter to come). How Sanders is positioned sitting in the stands made it just too easy to clip it and place it in different backgrounds, and Twitter has been going crazy with them.

As for his fit, the elite dadcore style is also being used for comedic effect. Honestly, we think the mittens are dope, and it turns out they have a nice backstory since they were knitted by a teacher in Vermont. Now you know. Also in the spirit of knowledge, Sanders was just named the new Senate Budget Chairman.

Bernie just minding his business, no matter the scenario, is really all of us. Peep some of the most hilarious examples of the former Presidential candidate as a meme in the gallery.

UPDATE: They just keep coming down the pipeline. Whoever thought we would see the day that the Crying Jordan Meme has finally got some real competition?

Mack Mittens: Bernie Sanders Unbothered At A Lil Inauguration Is 2021’s 1st Great Meme  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. It’s the accuracy for us.

2. It’s the creativity for us.

3. Shannon Sharpe is a comedian, too.

4. This might be the best one.

5. Took the D train to 205th…

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15. This just might be the winner of them all.

Latest
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 1 day ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 6 days ago
01.20.21
Coronavirus Breaking News
SC Publix Grocery Stores Are Offering Vaccines!
 1 week ago
01.19.21
Photos
Close