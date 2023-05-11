LSU Apologizes For Flau’jae Johnson’s 9/11 Lyrics In New Rap Song, Twitter Defends Her

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

When she’s not teaming up with Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith to prep for another run at the NCAA women’s basketball championship, she’s a rapper.

However, people are up in arms because she referenced the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in her new freestyle over Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” beat.

“I know they sour. In this 911 blowing smoke just like those towers,” she rapped.

The line, a play on words between smoking weed in a Porsche 911 and the 9/11 attacks received so much backlash that the video was deleted. LSU apologized on Johnson’s behalf after speaking to the 19-year-old about the harmful lyrics.

“We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down,” LSU said in a statement, according to Fox News. “We will learn and grow from this experience together.”

Johnson has made it clear that she can dominate rap and basketball simultaneously, as she’s been named SEC Freshman of the Year and signed a distribution deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

“’Are you gonna rap or be a athlete?’ if I’m still doing both, why you asking me?” she raps in one of her songs.

During her freshman year, she averaged a solid 11 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game and played a big role in LSU bringing home its first NCAA championship trophy. Now Van Lith will be joining the fold, certainly bolstering the roster ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Johnson’s 9/11 lyrics below.

