CLOSE
HomeArts & Entertainment

Look-Alike Family: Adorable Photos Of Chance The Rapper’s And Taylor Bennett’s Kids

Posted 5 hours ago

Chance The Rapper Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America"

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


This week, Chance the Rapper graced the cover of Parents magazine with his wife Kirsten Corley Bennett and their two daughters, Kensli, who’s turning 5, and Marli, who’s turning 1.

View this post on Instagram

Introducing Chance… the Dad! 😍 Grammy-winning musician @ChancetheRapper stars on our September cover with his wife Kirsten Corley Bennett (@kaydoggg), and their two daughters, Kensli, turning 5, and Marli, turning 1. The 27-year-old advocate for social justice and supporter of Chicago public schools through his nonprofit @SocialWorks_Chi spoke to us (via Zoom) about parenting during the pandemic, the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and how parents can work together to make the world a better place for our kids. "It’s a difficult task, but it’s like we were born or live in this time for a reason," he said. "I think we have a pretty crazy opportunity right now to change the trajectory of humanity." ✊❤️ Tap the #linkinbio to read his full interview. #RaisingtheFuture 📸: @Frenchgold 🎨: @TheIndigoBunting 📝: @VVChambers

A post shared by Parents (@parents) on

 

In the story, Chance talked about being a parent in the midst of social justice movements like #BlackLivesMatter and the things he’s teaching his daughters.

“Mainly, we’ve been teaching Kensli to love herself, to understand that her opinion is important, to understand that Black is beautiful and that Black power is her superpower,” Chance told the publication. “Marli, I’ve just been trying to teach her how to walk.”


 

Chance has always been outspoken about being a family man, having married his wife Kirsten last year. Since having their kids, the rapper has shared pictures of his daughters on Instagram and to say that they look alike is an understatement. The genes are strong.

 

A close look at Chance’s childhood photos further prove that he not only looked like his daughters when he was younger, but he also shows a close resemblance to his parents.

 

The same goes for Chance’s brother, fellow rapper Taylor Bennett, who had a son with his girlfriend back in 2018.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Fathers Day! ✨ #FirstFathersDay

A post shared by TAYLOR BENNETT (@taylorbennett) on

 

Check out more adorable Bennett family resemblance in the photos below.

Look-Alike Family: Adorable Photos Of Chance The Rapper’s And Taylor Bennett’s Kids  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

My mom taught me kindness. Not the kind of kindness you learn about in kindergarten, but specifically the unrelenting kindness that Jesus taught about. If you have met my mother you know she has a heart that could block out the whole sun, its so big. I learned the spirit of giving from my mother. She often asks me if I’m happy. And I always hesitate because I know she’s really asking if I’m at peace. Not the kind of peace you get from getting everything you want, or even the kind of peace that comes from the lack of disturbances and tribulation. She means the peace that comes with a relationship and close proximity to the Prince of Peace. And when I remember those things I am my best self. Thank you mom you raised me right.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

La Familia ❤️

A post shared by TAYLOR BENNETT (@taylorbennett) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Like Father Like Son‼️CC: @maylakoore

A post shared by TAYLOR BENNETT (@taylorbennett) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

I love u more than you’ll ever even know 😭😭

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

I get my pride in my parenting from my dad. He told me since I was little, a man’s legacy is not measured by what he gained in the world but what he left for his kids. He never directly taught me about how to save/make money or how to navigate the waters of “success”, but every thing he did teach me kinda made that stuff a nonissue. He taught me how to treat people with respect, to speak up for people who can’t speak for themselves, to clean my neighbors house as if its my own, to hold the door for women, to stand on my word cause its all I got, to memorize my prayers, to treat EVERY JOB like it’s my life’s work (especially sweeping/mopping the floors), and above all else to BEAT A BULLYS ASS. So I appreciate my dad especially on this fathers day as its both me and @taylorbennett first Fathers Day as fathers of TWO. Because the most important thing he taught us is to love each other first and equally, and it’ll translate in every other faction of family. HAPPY FATHERS DAY DAD

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

I miss when u was little 😢

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

12.

13.

14.

Latest
Rap Or Go To The League: J. Cole’s…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Off The Menu: Shaq, Snoop Dogg & More…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
‘Love In The Time Of Corona’: Freeform Series…
 1 week ago
07.28.20
Photos
Close