List of Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities in Charlotte Area

1. Simpson’s Pumpkins & Trees: 7661 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC “Family owned and operated for over 40 years. Located in Carmel Commons”

2. Hodges Family Farm: 3780 Rocky River Road, East Charlotte NC Hodges Family Farm is a working farm owned and operated by the Hodges family for over 100 years and we are honored that our farm has been recognized by the state of North Carolina as a “Century Farm”. Conveniently located between WT Harris Blvd. and 485, just 9 miles Northeast of Charlotte’s Uptown, Hodges Family Farm is a rural haven in the midst of a booming cosmopolitan area.

3. Carrigan Farms: Oak Ridge Farm Hwy (Intersection of 150 & 152) Mooresville, NC A 5th generation family-owned farm, Carrigan Farms specializes in growing quality fruits and vegetables, educational school tours and field trips, weddings, swim parties, and other special events. We’ve been farming this piece of dirt for over 100 years; our roots run deep. From asparagus to zucchini and everything in between, we are just a BIG garden. While, California grows more fresh produce than any other state in the country, we are 3,000 miles fresher and more flavorful. You can taste the difference.

4. Charlotte Knights 3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch: 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC We’re turning Truist Field into a pumpkin patch to kick off fall! There will be thousands of pumpkins from which to choose in the outfield. Your family will love fall-themed treats, shopping, live music, photo opportunities, the pumpkin decorating station, and more.

5. Aw Shucks Farms: 3718 Plyler Mill Rd Monroe, NC Aw Shucks is a pumpkin patch and more, including many different fall activities like corn mazes, animal barns, bonfires, kid’s play area and more.

6. SCarrigan Farms – WEST ENTRANCE 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy Mooresville, NC On select October nights, our 275 acre farm is transformed into the scariest haunted trail in the region. If you are looking for a new and out of the ordinary way to get your heart pumping and adrenaline rushing this October, Scarrigan Farms is the place for you. This is not a trail for kids. If you’re under 12 come back when you’re old enough. We’ll be waiting. If someone hasn’t peed in their pants by the end of the night we know we haven’t done our job.

7. Hickory Grove Hunted Trail: 4064 Mountain View St., Gastonia NC (Mountain View Golf Center) Settled in the backwoods of the South Fork River, the Hickory Grove Haunted Trail is one of the original and oldest haunted attractions in the Charlotte, N.C. area. The staff here at HGHT is dedicated to giving our visitors the thrill they are seeking. Our guides will lead you through a dark winding path filled with uncertainty and suspense! If you’re ready for a heart pounding stroll on a brisk autumn night. If you have a passion for Horror or are curious about the unknown or unseen. We dare you to enter our woods! Returning Halloween to the way it was meant to be-no Hollywood aliens or make believe monsters-no theme park attractions.”The woods are eerie, dark and deep” come and see what Halloween is all about at the Hickory Grove Haunted Trail!

8. Maze Of Terror: 2198 Miller Road China Grove, NC Maze of Terror is a scary indoor/outdoor haunted trail which includes a hayride and corn maze! We are suitable for everyone at almost all ages.

9. Scarowinds: 300 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC Guests will sleep with the lights on after experiencing this new generation of SCarowinds, located along the North Carolina-South Carolina state line. Every corner is freshly cursed with horrifying haunted mazes, spine-tingling scare zones, and live entertainment. Hordes of hungry zombies and blood-thirsty vampires eagerly wait to make guests their next meal. There is no escaping their wicked screams that fill the park. Add Carowinds’ world-class thrill rides in the darkness under the moon, which creates supreme Halloween – dare we say it? – FUN.