LiAngelo Ball, Miss Nikki Baby Expecting First Child Together

LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris aka Miss Nikki Baby are pregnant!

The couple announced the news on social media, sharing a post of their maternity shoot.

This news may come as a surprise to some. While most didn’t even know the 32-year-old former Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star and 24-year-old professional basketball player were dating, the two are expecting their first child together.

Nikki told PEOPLE, “We’re both so excited about becoming parents, we spoke about having a life and kids when we first met, our goals, dreams, life we wanted & then it really happened.”

Gelo is the older brother to Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. Gelo currently plays for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League.

“When I told my mom and pops they were shocked a little bit but I think more so excited than anything,” he expressed to PEOPLE. “When I told my brothers [NBA stars LaMelo and Lonzo Ball] they were happy for me and also excited to become new uncles to my seed.”

