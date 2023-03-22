Law Roach, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ciara And More Celebs Stunned At The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

Fresh off awards season, some of our favorite celebrities gathered once again to pay homage the future of fashion and to show off their spiffy threads at the 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. Law Roach, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ciara, and more notable stars stylishly came together to celebrate new fashion designers, and they were serving!
The Fashion Trust U.S., established in 2018 by Tania Fares, is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to supporting and introducing emerging designers who are making a stylish impact on the fashion industry. Last night, the organization held its first awards ceremony in Los Angeles, honoring designers in different categories, including Ready-to-Wear, Jewelry, Inclusivity, Sustainability, the Graduate Award, and the Google Creativity Award.
Law Roach, an active Fashion Trust U.S. board member, attended the award ceremony looking like a stylish deity. On the heels of his retirement announcement, he presented an award at the ceremony while gloriously draped in Andre Leon Talley’s Gucci coat. Scroll down to get a full view of his lavish tunic and look at some more celeb’s fabulous ensembles!
1. Law RoachSource:Getty
Law Roach was absolutely gorgeous in Andre Leon Talley’s floor-length Gucci Coat. The piece gave off a regal vibe that matches both Talley and Roach’s aura to a tee. Roach adorned the designer frock with a silver broach. He wore white-collar shirt, black pants, and platform Christian Louboutin boots to complement the coat. He topped his swanky attire off with oversized sunglasses and long, straight hair.
2. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross took a fashion risk in this deep purple, lace Erdem peplum dress. The actress rocked yellow pumps to match the frock’s dramatic yellow sleeves and gloves.
3. CiaraSource:Getty
Ciara made an appearance at the Fashion U.S. Trust Awards in a Grace Ling ensemble consisting of a floor-length, high-waist skirt, a sheer top, and a matching blazer equipped with a spear.
4. Storm ReidSource:Getty
Storm Reid served body in a Simkhai embellished mini dress that showed off her toned limbs. Reid paired the look with a silver purse, bejeweled ankle strap sandals, and diamond hoop earrings.
5. Dominique ThorneSource:Getty
Dominique Thorne was chic in a black bodysuit and purple and black, sheer ombre skirt adorned with feathers. She matched the look with black ankle strap sandals, blinged-out rings, and diamond stud earrings.
6. Kiersey ClemonsSource:Getty
Kiersey Clemons had a fun fashion night in this black, structured Annakiki gown accented by belt straps on her shoulders. She paired the look with diamond drop earrings.
7. Aurora JamesSource:Getty
Aurora James served class in a vintage-inspired, white lace dress that featured padded sleeves. She carried a black purse to offset her getup.
8. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
Jurnee Smollett looked posh draped in a leather, burgundy Marc Jacobs dress that she paired with brown leather opera-length gloves and brown platform boots.
9. Sabrina Dhowre ElbaSource:Getty
As usual, Sabrina Dhowre Elba resembled a sexy goddess in a plunging black gown by Maison ALAÏA. The backless dress wrapped perfectly around her curvy body, and she complemented her garb with black bangles and a sleek bob hairdo.
10. Draya MicheleSource:Getty
Draya Michele shined in an emerald green ALIÉTTE dress equipped with a thigh-high split. She accented her look with emerald diamond jewelry and silver ankle lace heels.