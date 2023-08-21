105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, music and content discovery platform, MuzicSwipe, hosted an intimate crowd of celebrity guests and recording artists to announce their latest in-app feature “Swipe Royalty.” Quality Control signee Lakeyah hosted the intimate event in Hollywood Hills. Check out photos from the exclusive event inside.

The star-studded night included appearances from a who’s who of emerging talent like Christian Combs, DDG, Kendall Kyndall, ASTN, and more. As the newest go-to destination for discovering new artists and music, MuzicSwipe has introduced a state-of-the-art way for the creative community to monetize and maximize their content. Through cutting-edge innovation, the multipurpose platform continues to push play on progress when it comes to the ever-evolving digital music landscape.

Swipe Royalty is scheduled to launch next month, and the in-app feature is aimed at providing artists with an opportunity to earn money through MuzicSwipe’s Artist PRO Subscription (APS). 50% of the daily revenue generated from the APS sales will be distributed to the artists trending in the Swipe 100 music chart – a collection of the one hundred most liked Clips on the MuzicSwipe platform within the last 24 hours.

MuzicSwipe is a one-of-a-kind music and content discovery platform designed to maximize artist discovery and optimize fan relationships. Lakeyah and other celebrity guests in attendance were the first to learn more about their latest feature and celebrate music’s ever-evolving innovation. The Milwaukee rapper came dazzled in her Barbie pink dress and enjoyed connecting with guests in attendance. There were photo moments, delicious tacos, cocktails and the hottest sounds throughout night on a private terrace of a stunning Hollywood Hills mansion.

Discover more about MuzicSwipe here.

Check out some of the photos from the event below:

Lakeyah Hosts Intimate Hollywood Event To Celebrate MuzicSwipe’s Latest Feature [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com