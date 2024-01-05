LA Lakers’ Locker Room Vibes Are “Sh-tty” Amid Disconnect With Darvin Ham, Social Media Chimes In

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the squad had won the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament, but after hoisting the trophy they’ve seemed to fall off.

The franchise boasts a 3-8 record since the end of the tourney, and it doesn’t look like anything seems to be improving.

The onus doesn’t seem to be falling on King James’ shoulders; instead, it’s head coach Darvin Ham, and it sounds like he’s losing the locker room, according to the Athletic.

The outlet spoke to six sources –under the protection of anonymity- close to the matter who say there’s a “deepening disconnect” between Ham and the locker room, which has left many questioning how secure his head coaching job is.

The animosity allegedly stems from his constant switch-up of the lineups as of late, hoping something will jolt the team’s performance, having used three different starting lineups in three consecutive games.

“Those sources have described that the disjointedness between the coach and team has stemmed from the extreme rotation and starting lineup adjustments recently from Ham, leading to a fluctuating rhythm for several players across the roster,” writes the Athletic.

Their inability to get their act together was on full display as recently as Wednesday night when they lost 110-96 to the Miami Heat despite Jimmy Butler’s absence.

The loss moves their record to 17-18, marking them at under .500 on the season as they battle the similarly struggling Golden State Warriors for the 10th spot in the Western Conference.

Guard Austin Reaves spoke candidly about the camaraderie after the Heat loss, describing the vibe in the locker room as “shitty.”

“We’re losing,” Reaves told the Athletic. “Anytime you lose, the vibe should be off, you know? If I went in there and the vibe wasn’t off after the rough stretch that we’ve had, then I’d be concerned.”

See how social media is reacting to the Lakers’ struggle below.

LA Lakers’ Locker Room Vibes Are “Sh-tty” Amid Disconnect With Darvin Ham, Social Media Chimes In was originally published on cassiuslife.com