Klay Thompson Officially Ends Warriors Dynasty & Signs $50M Deal With Mavericks, Social Media Reacts

the last available superstar-worthy talent is officially off the table.

And with that, the Big 3 of Golden State Warriors has officially ended, as Klay Thompson has decided to leave the Bay Area to join the Dallas Mavericks. according to ESPN. Thompson will now be teamed up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as he chases his fifth ring.

Thompson’s attitude appeared to sour over the 2023-24 season because he was removed from the starting lineup in favor of Brandin Podziemski, who received valuable playing time. According to Yahoo Sports, Coach Steve Kerr played on doing the same if he remained in Golden State, so the departure makes sense.

But what is afoot is the lackluster contract Thompson received in the sign-and-trade deal. Thompson’s 3-year deal is only worth $50 million, and in return, the Warriors get two second-round picks, and Josh Green was sent to the Charlotte Hornets.

Thompson thought the only other team that could get him back to the promised land was the Lakers. He’s connected to the team because his father, Mychal, played for them in the late 1980s, but the difference in taxes pushed him to Texas.

Still, contract negations are a big reason for his departure since the Warriors gave Draymond Green a four-year $100 million contract last summer, and Steph Curry is in the middle of a four-year $215 million contract, so he expected to be taken care of, too. But things didn’t work out, and he leaves the Bay after a legendary 13-year career and four championships. He will go down as one of the best duos of all time alongside Curry.

For his contributions, the team released a statement naming his accomplishments and teased a jersey retirement.

“We can’t overstate Klay Thompson’s incredible and legendary contributions to the Warriors during his 13 years with the team. The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized,” the statement read. “His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career. Klay’s legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his No. 11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty—himself included.”

