Kevin Durant Shuts Down Lil B After He Tries To Resurrect Their Beef: “You was Once A Thing, I’m Still That”

Kevin Durant has never met a social media troll he won’t argue with, even if said tweet comes on the same day that the franchise that drafted him wins their first championship and just hours after he gets traded.

KD still found time to engage with rapper Lil B, whose reignited their beef and challenged him to a game of one-on-one, tweeting, “Kevin Durant, you still owe me that 1 on 1 you ain’t ready real NBA I really love basketball and hoop I mean that!” he wrote. “Whatever basketball court you want ! And yo raps is trash bithc [sic] – Lil B.”

Lil B didn’t get a response immediately, so he let his Twitter fingers fly again with a similar insult aimed at the two-time champion.

“Kevin Durant really ain’t bout no basketball shit yo ain’t got no real paper you really just a ho pull up whenever u ready any basketball court on earth I mean that im waiting for you,” Lil B tweeted.

Barely an hour later, at 3 am amid a late-night doom-scrolling session, KD’s need to respond to any critics got the best of him, basically informing Lil B his 15 minutes of fame are over.

He retorted, “Broke boy asking for a feature in my DM..u wouldn’t be able to get a shot off on me lil one, you was once a thing, I’m still that.”

Lil B answered with “Got it,” but this is just the latest chapter in their beef, which dates back to 2011 when Lil B was at the height of his popularity and Durant said his music was wack.

So Lil B then put his infamous Based God Curse on Durant, claiming he’d never win a title, which set off a series of unfortunate losses.

Lil B, a California native, eventually lifted the curse when Durant showed “humility” when he signed with his hometown Golden State Warriors, and now curse-free, he went on to win two championships.

Now that he’s done with the trolls, Durant’s ready to enter his Houston Rockets era after the Phoenix Suns traded him for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, and five second-round picks.

But see how social media is reacting to Lil B and Durant’s beef resurrected from the depths of the 2010s below.