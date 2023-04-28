Kevin Durant Inks Lifetime Deal With Nike, Twitter Salutes

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Besides being a sharpshooter for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and now Phoenix Suns, he’s got one of the best signature sneaker lines around, courtesy of Nike.

Now, with Durant’s dominance showing no signs of slowing down as he enters a new stage of his career, Nike’s decided to sign a lifetime deal with him, according to Boardroom.

Outside of the Nike KD sneaker line, the lifetime deal will also continue to include matching apparel but more critical is the philanthropic effort. Nike has joined forces with Durant to do good on several occasions, like donating a million dollars worth of products to victims of the Oklahoma tornado in 2013.

Durant spoke on the new deal exclusively with Boardroom, as he’s extremely excited to continue to do good business with the Swoosh.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal,” Durant said.

John Slusher, Nike’s EVP of Global Sports Marketing, is happy to continue the partnership with Durant after seeing the success the two have achieved together for more than 15 years, beginning in 2007.

“As one of the best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together,” Slusher said.

Durant’s latest feat is certainly impressive as he becomes just the third athlete to ink a lifetime deal with Nike, behind only Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

