Kelly Rowland’s All-Black “Break The Internet” Dress And Other Top Looks From ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ 2023 Beauty Dinner

Kelly Rowland is back with another fashion slay.
And even though we feel like the former “Destiny’s Child” member just finished eating up all the girlies and leaving no crumbs, her recent all-black look keeps her foot on necks in the most epic way possible. And we cannot get enough.
While attending The Hollywood Reporter’s (THR) Beauty Dinner on October 25, Kelly rocked an ensemble that rocked the internet as soon as recaps hit social media. Styled by Kollin Carter, her look is sexy, daring, and strictly for the girlies who want to turn heads with every step.
Kelly Rowland’s “Break-The Internet” dress combines ga-ga glamour with high-fashion trend.
Main features of the gown include a strong shoulder, bust-high side cut-out with silver details, and a floor-length hemline. The dress hugs every curve of the fit mother of two’s body and commands attention. And the actress-songstress complimented her outfit with a stacked fabric wrap adorning her crown, silver jewelry, and red hot nails.
Kelly posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram following the event. Spoiler alert: the fourth slide is absolute fire.
Kelly’s 16.1M million followers can’t help but heart and comment on the “Motivation” singer’s bombshell flicks. Accolades, love, and co-signs are coming from celebrities and fans alike.
“Woah this is beautiful Kelly ,” posted Real Housewives of Atlanta fashion maven and SHE by Sheree owner, Sheree Whitfield (@shereewhitfield). “Yes mam!!! ,” posted fellow “Destiny’s Child” member Letoya Luckett (@letoyaluckett).
Kelly Rowland and other VIPs toast the industry’s top beauty stylists.
Kelly Rowland was among some of our favorite fashionable stars out and about celebrating the best in beauty with THR. Held at the Soho House West Hollywood, the star-studded event was presented by Instagram and “honored the top glam squads in Hollywood.” Glam squad members in the room included Keita Moore, Sheika Daley, Nikki Nelms, Tasha Reiko Brown, and Larry Sims.
Other A-listers spotted (supporting the artists who make them look good) were Janelle Monae, Jussie Smollett, Cassie, Normani, and Logan Browning.
Se top celebrity fashion looks from the swanky Hollywood event below.
Kelly Rowland’s All-Black “Break The Internet” Dress And Other Top Looks From ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ 2023 Beauty Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. All Black BombshellSource:Getty
Kelly Kelendria Rowland’s math is mathing. Because when it comes to four plus four, Kelly always equals “ATE.”
2. When the dress code calls for black.Source:Getty
Normani’s monochromatic black sheer look is giving sexy and sleek. From the lacy bralette and skirt to the shades, Normani slayed.
3. Deep Purple PerfectionSource:Getty
Logan Browning showcased her love of sophistication and drama with this deep purple-mauve off the shoulder dress. The rouged fabric hugs her curves and accentuates her small waist.
4. Cassie in corset couture.Source:Getty
Cassie demonstrates why corsets are THAT GIRL this season. We love how she paired her corset top with a straight line skirt while flossing her flat abs, bronze skin, and beautiful collar bone.
5. Lady In RedSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe is a luxe lady in red in this gorgeous head to toe crimson look. The singer’s bold look is poppin from her lip color to her strappy heels.
6. Proportion play in a retro way.Source:Getty
Jurnee Smollett dazzles in an all-black look that plays with proportion and texture in a retro way. Her fitted dress, beaded waist, and platform Mary Janes are everything! Further, Jurnee’s choice of a shoulder length hair flip gives us ’60s hair salon all day!