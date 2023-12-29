Kelly Rowland Is Our Style Icon Of 2023

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland’s style has always been a topic of conversation, and rightfully so. The singer, actress, author, and overall magical being is a fashion fixture on the red carpet, requiring her to up the ante every time she steps out. And if we’re being honest, it’s an easy challenge for her to accept. Between her infectious smile, rich melanated skin, and girl-next-door persona, we fall in love with Kelly every time we see her, and it helps that she’s always dressed to impress.

This year, Kelly explored a full range of looks that highlighted the classic, sultry, bold parts of her personality. She set the tone for 2023 during the BMF red carpet premiere, clad in a black patent leather suit.

When the 42-year-old mother of two wasn’t redefining the power suit, she reminded us of how sexy trench coats can be, especially when partnered with a pixie cut and thigh-high boots.

Soon after her BMF flex, she blessed the ‘gram in a Fendi monogram coat that sent the internet into full-on spiral mode.

Her commitment to a look is exemplified in Kelly’s style range. If the goal is to serve timeless, she does it without a hitch. Streetwear; she can do it with her eyes closed. When the energy requires soft and whimsical, the singer taps into her classic side.

During the red carpet premiere of The Little Mermaid, the Always With You, Always With Me author gave her rendition of a modern-day mermaid in an aquatic-inspired Prabal Gurung gown from the brand’s Spring 2023 collection.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / GettyAnd for the Wonka premiere, Kelly went for a bold, teal wig that perfectly captured the fantasy-themed film. She partnered the look with black high-waist pants, a black and white polka dot turtleneck with built-in gloves from Annakiki.

The Best Kelly Rowland Style Moments From 2023

Those looks barely scratch the surface regarding the countless looks our favorite chocolate Godiva blessed us with in 2023. Without further ado, here are our favorite Kelly Rowland style moments.

Kelly Rowland Is Our Style Icon Of 2023 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com