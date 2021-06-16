KD Never Left: Kevin Durant Made His Case As The NBA’s Most Elite Scorer

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

There is a particular type of basketball fan that believes that they know everything that goes into being a player at the professional level and will heap some unfair criticism upon the game’s great ones. Kevin Durant is no stranger to this manner of critique, but he showed and proved that he’s definitely one of the best players on the planet after his Brooklyn Nets squad edged the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night (June 15).

The Nets are now up at a clip of three games to two over the Bucks in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. After the Nets dropped Game 4 of the series and Durant had to carry much of the load himself with Kyrie Irving going out with a late-game injury and James Harden sitting out due to a hamstring issue, fans began to single out Durant as being incapable of leading an NBA team.

Pointing to the fact that Durant previously joined a superteam in the Golden State Warriors with measurable success, observers began to run with the narrative that the only way Durant can win is with other stars. In Game 5, The Beard found himself on the floor but was not the scoring wizard he typically is as the hamstring is still giving him fits. Still, Harden played some strong defense on Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in key moments.

In easily one of the most thrilling games of the season, Durant poured in 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists along with three steals and two blocks. Even the Greek Freak had to hail Durant’s game and called him the “best player in the world right now.”

Hard to argue that fact after what we all witnessed.

Of course, Armchair Athlete Twitter refused to eat crow and suddenly found themselves supporting the talented Prince George’s County, Md. native, and rightfully so. And a strong salute goes out to Jeff Green, also a native of P.G. County, and we’ve got this classic track from hometown representative Oddisee aptly titled “I’m From P.G.” for your listening pleasure below.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

—

Photo: Getty

KD Never Left: Kevin Durant Made His Case As The NBA’s Most Elite Scorer was originally published on hiphopwired.com