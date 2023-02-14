Just The One: 10 Ways To Enjoy Valentine’s Day, Single Or Alone

Ok, so let’s face it: majority of us aren’t the luckiest when it comes to Valentine’s Day.
Whether satisfyingly single — hey, gang! — going through a breakup that’s not all the way broken off, away from your significant other due to traveling or simply in a “situationship” that just isn’t giving, well, anything, the annual holiday for lovers could also be a suitable occasion to express self love.
That’s where we come in! But first, let’s see what our boy Incognito is doing for the holiday at hand when it comes to our family over at Posted On The Corner:
Whether or not you’re a fan of Cupid’s 24 hours of fame, Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be a day for ducking and hiding if you happen to be spending it as a single — there are many things you can do to treat yo’self! The greatest thing we can do in life is love ourselves, and we want to help you realize that by suggesting 10 activities, some even linked to shoppable products, that will guarantee your V’Day will be a very happy “Me Day.” You came in this world alone, so it’s only right that you understand the golden rule: ain’t nobody gonna love you like you love yourself.
Munchies, movies and mechanical devices that will definitely pleasure you on the solo dolo tip — oh my! We’ve curated a list filled with all of that and more so that February 14th never again has to be a day of dread. That is, until you find the one, of course!
Keep scrolling to check out 10 things that you can do today, or any other day for that matter, that will make Valentine’s Day as a single not seem so sinister. Also, let us know some of your tricks for the trade when it comes to spending V’Day alone as a single:
1. Stay In — And Get It In! — With Yourself
For the ladies looking to get some solo action in, we recommend heading to
Tracy’s Dog. Word is, The OG FLOW 2-in-1 Clit Sucking Vibrator for Double Pleasure ($89.99) works wonders. Fellas, you might want to try their Turboo The Super Automatic Male Masturbator ($79.00 – originally $119.00), which is sure to get you “off” to where you need to go.
2. Head To The Movies
You’ll be sitting in the dark anyway, so nobody will even notice your single ass! Have a laugh at Magic Mike’s Last Dance, or go emo and see the limited theatrical re-release of tear-jerker classic, Titanic.
4. Get A Good (Self-Help) Book In
Food will always be the way to go. Whether emotional eating or feasting to the single life, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a good meal to yourself. Might we suggest the new Cardi B & Offset Meal at McDonald’s, or some recipes from the soul food-centric Immaculate Bites?
4. Get A Good (Self-Help) Book InSource:Getty
Even 14 years after its release, Steve Harvey’s best-selling self-help manifesto, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man: What Men Really Think About Love, Relationships, Intimacy, and Commitment, still remains a top 25 selection in the Amazon bookstore dating category. Learn something this year!
5. Clean The Pain AwaySource:Getty
Get that spring cleaning in early by scrubbing away all the stress of a past relationship. Wash those dishes while dishing to your bestie about that scrub. Do your laundry to get your mind off Linda! Long story short, just don’t stop until your single home is spotless.
6. Make Time For The FamilySource:Getty
When you can’t be with the one you love, or simply can’t stand that person, be with the ones who love you unconditionally. Never fails.
7. Knock Off Some Of That Backburner WorkSource:Getty
Need we say more?! We all procrastinate, so let’s use this occasion to get ahead of the workload.
8. A Good Counseling Session
You should never feel ashamed to ask for help, or seek relationship advice from a trained professional. Organizations like Therapy For Black Girls and also Therapy For Black Men are great places to start.
9. Make It A Game Night…Singles Only!
Who doesn’t like Martin?! Get two, three, or ten of your homies together and make a night of memories with a card game based on one of the greatest Black sitcoms to ever exist. WAZZUP?! Hit up The Black Pack if you need that. You can also go with classics like Black Card Revoked to get the night rolling.
10. Get Your Single-Self Out The House And Get Creative!
Even if the “anti-Valentines” day activities suggest above aren’t your thing, Eventbrite definitely has many things to do across the nation from now until the weekend. Thank us later!