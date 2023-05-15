Jonathan Majors Reportedly Dating Meagan Good Amid Domestic Violence Charges, Twitter Reacts

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that Majors recently started dating fellow actress Meagan Good.

The potential couple doesn’t appear to be going incognito and were allegedly spotted hitting a Los Angeles movie theater together for all to see.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us, over the course of the last several weeks, Jonathan and Meagan have gotten close, and the relationship is ‘fairly new.’ What’s more, a witness tells us they were at the Alamo Drafthouse in L.A. last weekend to see a movie … so it’s not like they’re hiding the fact they’re hanging out,” writes TMZ.

Despite the new relationship with the 41-year-old, Majors has more important things to worry about: his last relationship.

The Creed III star is still fighting three counts of attempted assault and a charge of aggravated harassment stemming from him allegedly striking his girlfriend in the back of an NYC taxi in March.

According to NYPD, the 30-year-old victim “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition,” leading to Majors’ arrest.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has fought tirelessly to prove his innocence, including text messages from the alleged victim attempting to blame herself for the incident.

“They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me, and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital,” reads one of the texts. “I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation, and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately.”

Twitter is shocked that Majors is reportedly dating Good amid his legal woes.

See the reactions below.

Jonathan Majors Reportedly Dating Meagan Good Amid Domestic Violence Charges, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com