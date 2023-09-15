105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

embroiled in another alleged physical assault.

However, he’s not involved this time but was allegedly trying to break up a fight between two teenage girls. Some may say it’s some sort of a PR stunt, but TMZ recently published a video of the controversial actor outside Hollywood High School near an In-N-Out across the street.

The video begins with both girls wrestling on the ground with hair pulling and punches to the face, as other girls in the background laugh and film the fight.

Then, about 20 seconds in, you see Majors appear and push the two kids apart. They try to get him out of the way to resume the fight, but you can hear Majors repeatedly saying, “No, no, no. It’s okay.”

He continues to hold them back as they continue to taunt each other. The video clocks in at less than a minute, and it’s unclear if Majors got the two girls to call it quits for good.

TMZ reports that the 34-year-old actor was in the area grabbing food when he witnessed the fight.

“The actor was grabbing lunch when he saw the girls and decided to rush into the middle of the melee to rip the girls apart, urging them to calm down and telling them it isn’t worth it to fight,” writes TMZ.

Conveniently, TMZ caught up with Majors hours after allegedly stopping the brawl, and he said it was just a schoolyard fight, and he wanted to make sure they didn’t get hurt and hoped they were doing better now.

“Stay cool,” he said when asked by the reporter to give a message to the girls.

Social media saw the video of Majors playing peacemakers and immediately had jokes ready. See the reactions below.

Jonathan Majors Breaks Up Fight Between Teenage Girls, Social Media Responds With Endless Jokes was originally published on cassiuslife.com