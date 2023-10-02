Jimmy Butler Enters His Emo Era With New Hairstyle, Facial Piercings And Black Nail Polish

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Miami Heat guard likes to debut daring hairstyles; the latest is the most surprising. Just last year, he had fake dreadlocks installed before the season began and was promptly roasted.

Now, while at the Heat’s media day on Monday, he set social media ablaze by beginning his emo era. Butler entered the media room sporting flat ironed hair –bang included–, an eyebrow and nose piercing, and black nail polish while channeling his inner Paramore.

He quickly told the room of reporters, “Don’t make me break character right now,” and “Yeah yeah yeah, laugh it up,” as those in the room giggled.

He was asked about the goth look and told the Sun Sentinel, “I like it when we get to our black jerseys because I’m supposed to be in all black.”

Teammate Bam Adebayo was taken aback by Butler’s new style, wondering why he was going through his emo stage in his mid-30s.

“Ain’t no way that’s him. What is wrong with him? That’s not real. He’s just misunderstood,” Adebayo said while laughing. “If this is a phase he’s going through at 34. I guess you’ve got to let him go through his phases.”

While Butler never shies away from having some fun, he makes it clear that on-court productivity is his number one priority, and he continues to chase a ring and hopefully take the Heat to the Finals for the third time.

“This is our year. This is the one. And this one’s going to feel real good, by the way,” he said of coming up short last season against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. “It’s always been about a championship to me,” he said. “It will always be about that.”

The Miami Heat’s chase to the franchise’s fourth-ever championship was almost all but certain after Miami was named Damian Lillard’s number-one trade destination.

However, the deal never materialized, and in a three-team trade with the Portland Trailblazers, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, Lillard’s teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

