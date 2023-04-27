105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Jerry Springer, one of the most influential and controversial TV personalities of all time, has passed away. He was 79.

Springer’s The Jerry Springer Show ran for 27 years. According to a family spokesman, Springer was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. He reportedly died in his home near Chicago.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Springer was elected to Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971 and served one term as mayor in 1977.

Aside from his infamous talk show, Springer also hosted Springers Court for three seasons, and even once performed on The Masked Singer.

He’s survived by his daughter Katie Springer and his older sister Evelyn.

Jerry Springer Dead at 79 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com