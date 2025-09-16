Listen Live
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

Published on September 16, 2025

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Political tension hits a new high just about every day in America, and the latest tension across the aisle concerns the murder of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk.

With social media users already at each other’s necks, they were displeased to learn about the latest Jay-Z and Beyoncé sighting. The couple was spotted at the REFORM Alliance Casino Night and Gala, in support of Hov’s nonprofit effort aimed at criminal justice reform.

He founded the initiative in 2019 with the help of billionaire businessman Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Brooklyn Nets owner Claire Wu Tsai, and rapper Meek Mill, whose incarceration was the catalyst for the movement.

With all that star power, plenty of Hollywood elite were spotted at the Atlantic City-hosted event on September 13.

But what no one expected in a random candid photograph was Jay-Z and Beyoncé being seated at the same table, across from President Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Just Bey and Hov being in the vicinity of MAGA descendants was enough to get social media in an uproar, claiming they’re supporters, with tweets like, “beyonce is everything y’all [accuse] taylor swift of…an unethical billionaire, an earth polluter, a trump supporter, and to top it all off she and her husband are diddy’s bffs.”

However, both of their political track records show the exact opposite.

Just last year, Beyoncé gave Kamala Harris clearance to use her song “Freedom” on the campaign trail and even spoke at one of her events, urging the crowd to vote.

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” she said. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.”

Jay has been clear with his disdain for Trump as early as a 2017 interview with the BBC, when he described Trump as a “superbug,” adding,  “I’m looking at him [Donald Trump] thinking ‘this is a joke.’ With all … I can’t even say with all respect — with all disrespect. … I just think he’s not a very sophisticated man.”

Still, social media is jumping to conclusions, so see the reactions below.

