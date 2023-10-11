Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals She And Will Smith Have Been Separated For 7 years

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith separated for seven years, the beloved actress and formerhost revealed in a People exclusive. Jada, who is promoting her, covers the glossy rocking a short platinum blonde cut. Jada opens up about the infamousand how she and Will didn’t know how to present their separation to the public, so they kept it under wraps as they learned how to navigate their partnership.

“We’re still figuring it out,” Jada said in the shocking cover story interview. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith separated around 2016 despite appearing as a unit on red carpets, film premieres, and other social events.

2022 Oscars. Like the rest of us, Jada thought it was a skit at first until she realized it wasn’t. Even more shocking is the fact Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were separated when the slap heard ’round the world went down at the. Like the rest of us, Jada thought it was a skit at first until she realized it wasn’t. “‘There’s no way that Will hit him,’ Jada reacted. “It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.” After the show, she asked the loaded question, “Are you okay?” She added, “I’m going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.” jada and Will were also separated when the shocking bombshell that Jada had an “entanglement” with family friend August Alsina made headlines. Jada also opened up about dealing with mental health issues, including suicide ideation. “When I turned 40, I was in so much pain,” she explained. “I couldn’t figure a way out besides death. So I made a plan.” Read the full interview, here. Keep scrolling for more pics of Will and Jada through the years.

