Jacquees’ Busted Lip Mugshot Leaks After Simple Battery Arrest, Twitter Reacts

The crooner has been arrested for simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers in Georgia.

Both charges are misdemeanors, and the arrest occurred in Georgia’s Gwinnett County, but little else is known about what led to the arrest.

HipHopDX obtained the arrest record that reveals he was jailed at 1:26 AM and made bond just a few hours later at 8:46 AM. He owed a total of $3,700 for his infraction but was released after paying just $40.

But what has everyone more confused about the arrest is the singer’s mugshot which shows bruises on his face, a blackened eye, and a busted swollen lip. It’s unknown how Jacquees was injured or if it involved the police or was a prior incident.

This isn’t the first time he’s had a run-in with the police, with another coming in 2018 when he was asked to pull over several times by police for driving without a seatbelt but refused, forcing the cops to radio for backup.

“The defendant did not obey my command and instead kept driving the vehicle at a low rate of speed with heavy traffic still northbound on Ocean Drive,” the cop wrote in his arrest statement. “He was then asked again to pull over and to provide me with his driver’s license. The defendant once again refused to obey a lawful command from this officer. Additional officers had to be requested in emergency mode due to the large crowd gathering and the defendant still not complying.”

