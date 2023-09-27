J. Cole Releases Colin Kaepernick’s Letter To NY Jets Requesting To Join Team, Social Media Has Thoughts

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kaepernick’s dream of returning to the NFL is still going strong, and in light of Rodgers tearing his Achilles, he may have found his path.

The 35-year-old recently sent a letter to Jets general manager Joe Douglas showing his interest in the quarterbacking job. However, it wasn’t Kaepernick who released the letter to the public, but rapper and friend J. Cole.

Cole took to Instagram to reveal that he thinks the world should know how much passion Kap still has for the game of football and how hard he’s working to make it back on that field one day.

In the letter, Kaepernick understands that the offense is currently led by backup quarterback Zach Wilson, but he believes he’d be a much better option. Given the tough schedule, he lays out why joining the practice squad would immensely help the team.

“1. It gives your Defense the advantage of getting a truer read on the more mobile/athletic/versatile quarterbacks it will face when in weeks 4, 5 and 6 (Mahomes, Wilson, and Hurts). I would consider it a privilege to be able to do this and would take on this responsibility with the dedication and passion as if it were the QB1 position,” he writes.

He continues, explaining that allowing him to join the practice squad will give coaches a chance to see that he can still perform at an extremely high level.

“This would also allow you guys as an organization to take a real look at where I’m at football wise, in game-like situations against an elite defense, while also not putting any competitive pressure on Zach,” he adds. “I understand the importance of keeping him confident and focused as QB1, and I would only look to boost that confidence in any interactions that we may have if I was given this role within the team.”

Kaepernick writes that he’s still got a rigorous training schedule, which includes three hours of training five days a week, hoping to get that call from a front office.

The Jets have yet to respond to publicly Kaepernick’s offer.

See how social media’s reacting below.

J. Cole Releases Colin Kaepernick’s Letter To NY Jets Requesting To Join Team, Social Media Has Thoughts was originally published on cassiuslife.com