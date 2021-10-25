105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, Roc Nation artist Kalan.FrFr performed at the Los Angeles Clippers opening game during halftime with R&B singer Destiny Rogers at the Staples Center.

Though the LA Clippers may not have conquered the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday (October 23), Kalan.FrFr had an unforgettable night. The rising star performed his summer hit single, “Scoring.” Both West Coast artists closed out the halftime show with the newest West Coast anthem, “West Like” in their hometown of Los Angeles.

The moment was one to remember for the upcoming rapper. Kalan.FrFr is a promising artist making waves in music and using his platform to uplift his community and giving back. After recently signing with Jay Z’s Roc Nation, he has hit the ground running with more music, live performances and crossing items off his LA bucket list like performing during the Clippers half time show.

The LA rapper followed up his 2018 project with Two.Fr 2. Kalan.FrFr has been riding the wave of his release with a ton of performances on his first headlining tour.

Kalan.FrFr has announced upcoming tour dates next month and Rolling Loud California in December. Be sure to follow the up and coming artist to see what else he has in store to close out a lovely year.

Check out a few photos from Kalan.FrFr and Destiny Rogers halftime show that took place over the weekend.

It’s A ‘West Like’ Affair: Kalan.FrFr and Destiny Rogers Perform At The LA Clippers Opening Game Halftime Show [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com