Issa Birthday: 10 Photos Of Naturi Naughton Serving Face, Body and Realness

Actress and singer-songwriter Naturi Naughton celebrates 37 years today. Naughton began her blossoming career as one of three members of the popular 2000’s girl group 3LW alongside Adrienne Bailon and Keily Williams. She has since starred in the hit Starz franchise Power as the layered character Tasha St. Patrick. Most recently, it was announced that the skilled actress would be joining the cast of ABC’s Hip Hop drama pilot show Queens with Eve, Brandy and Nadine Velazquez.

Naturi Naughton is a multifaceted entertainer, who has continued to elevate in the business over the years from singer, actress and mother. One thing has always remained: her ability to serve face, body and ultimate realness. In a world of plastic bodies, the quality we admire most about Naughton is her authenticity. She represents for the real women around the world who are unashamed to show their beauty in the many ways they may show up. Naturi is not new to the glamour and she simply gets better with age.

The New Jersey bred actress continues to inspire young Black girls by staying true to herself and we love her for it. Even her Instagram name is “Naturi 4 Real” so she is evidently not one to play around. Enjoy a gallery of the birthday queen, Naturi Naughton, serving face, body and most importantly, realness.

