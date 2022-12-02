Internet Reacts To Kanye’s Claims Kim K Cheated with Chris Paul

Lots to unpack from Kanye West’s final hours on Twitter last night.

In addition to clips of his viral sitdown with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones during which West repeatedly expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime, Mr. West also roasted his pal Elon Musk and alleged that NBA star Chris Paul shagged Kim Kardashian.

Again, Ye has been (rightfully) banned from the social media platform. But what a way to go.

Ye’s Twitter account was previously suspended after Ye tweeted he was going “DEFCON 3” on Jewish people.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Scroll below to see reactions from the Twitter streets on the alleged entanglement.

