ICYMI: A Recap Of Our Favorite 2021 Met Gala Moments [Gallery]

Posted 7 hours ago

2021 Costume Institute Benefit - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty


The 2021 Met Gala occurred yesterday (September 13) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Fans watched a play-by-play, thanks to Vogue’s livestream correspondents Keke Palmer and actress Ilana Glazer, as each attendee showcased their designer outfits inspired by this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

The Met Gala is one of fashion’s biggest nights comparable to the Oscars. It is an evening when designers, models and Hollywood stars gather in the year’s most extravagant looks to celebrate and fundraise at a new exhibit from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Fans swarmed the Internet throughout the event lending their fashion opinions. The theme this year was far from exciting as the Met encouraged its’ guests to explore and celebrate American fashion. It prompted notable talent and Met attendees we look forward to seeing each year like Rihanna and Tracee Ellis Ross to dig deep into their American history to create a memorable look for fans to discuss online.

There were a variation of opinions which filled social media last night. Some outfits were unforgettable, while others we wish we could forget forever.

In case you missed last night’s major fashion event, following a week of New York fashion moments, we compiled a gallery of some of our favorite looks. Some of the industry’s biggest names were in attendance like Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Yara Shahidi, Megan thee Stallion, Saweetie and more, who successfully honored the American theme, and served up a look that fans are still talking about.

Take a look at our recap from the 2021 Met Gala below.

1. Yara Shahidi Always Understands The Assignment

Source:maurachanz

2. Lil Nas X Draped In Gold

Source:TheCut

3. Princess Billie Eilish

Source:billieethinker

4. Stunning Saweetie

Source:PRADAXBBY

5. Megan Fox In Red

Source:_SinSinner

6. Naomi Osaka Paying Homage To Her Cultures

Source:BritishVogue

7. Amanda Gorman’s Vera Wang Moment

Source:voguemagazine

8. Anok Yai ATE

Source:FUCCl

9. Queen Iman

Source:THEIMONATION

10. Effortless Halle Bailey

Source:FUCCl

11. Lupita Nyong’o In Denim

Source:FUCCl

12. Tessa Thompson Did What Needed To Be Done

Source:lokibelovas

13. Quannah Chasinghorse Said This Land Is MY Land

Source:takahashiputa

14. Black Barbie

Source:jackieaina

15. The Williams Paying Their Respects To America’s Real Settlers

Source:complex

16. Mary J. Blige Looked Absolutely Gorgeous

Source:therealMaryjblige

17. Keke Palmer Channeling Diana Ross

Source:keke

18. Megan Thee Stallion Is An American Beauty

Source:theestallion

19. The Curry’s Popped Out

Source:stephencurry30

20. Kehlani Looked Bomb

Source:kehlani

21. Ashton Sanders In Floral

Source:ashtondsanders

22. Gabrielle Union Inspiring Evolution With This Look

Source:gab union

23. Tracee Ellis Ross Serving Per Usual

Source:tracee ellis ross
