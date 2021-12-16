Hot Girl NeNe: Who Is NeNe Leakes’ New Boyfriend?! [PHOTOS]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

NeNe Leakes celebrated her 54th year in true hot girl fashion by debuting her alleged new man at her birthday party.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” veteran was surprised with her birthday celebration at her Linnethia Lounge in Georgia by her son Brett, where the couple was seen very cozy together the entire night. Sources say that her new boo is businessman Nyonisela Sioh who’s from Liberia, Africa, and owns a couture suit company, Nyoni Couture in Charlotte, North Carolina, and an office in Atlanta. TMZ reports that Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas introduced the two.

Leakes lost her husband Gregg Leakes in September after he lost his long battle with cancer. The two were married for over 20 years. NeNe shared that his last words to her were: “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.” She says that her husband “said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

The rumored boo comes three months after Gregg’s passing. It is unclear how long they’ve been dating.

Check out photos of her rumored boo below.

