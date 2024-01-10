High School Athlete Noah Knigga Explains How To Pronounce His Name, Social Media Flooded With Jokes

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

But this time, it’s not a full-court shot or a 100-yard return; it’s because a kid from Lawrenceburg, Indiana, has a very awkward name. A very, very awkward name.

Enter Noah Knigga.

Thankfully, it’s not pronounced how you think, but for content’s sake, Robert Griffin III sat down with the Knigga family to give potential fans a chance to know them a bit more and, of course, ask the question we all want to know… How the hell is Knigga pronounced?

RG3’s known for trolling and immediately asks them if they’ve been to Paris, referencing Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s 2011 hit song “N-ggas in Paris.”

After some joking around, RG3 asks Noah how to say his last name, and you can breathe a sigh of relief. It sounds nothing like the N-word.

It’s pronounced “Kuh-Nay-Guh.”

“I know for some people that might ruin the name, but I don’t think it ruins the name,” RG3 says before coming up with a merch idea that allows the high schooler to capitalize on the moment, given the new NIL ruling, letting kids cash in on their growing popularity.

“I think you should get a couple of T-shirts that say ‘Knigga, Please’?” he suggests. “I think it would be hilarious.”

The former NFL quarterback turned ESPN Monday Night Countdown analyst then asks if anyone’s ever gotten mad about the name, and surprisingly, Knigga’s father says it hasn’t happened but the name has perhaps led to some uncomfortable conversations.

“I don’t think they’ve gotten mad. I had a few come to me like, ‘Hey man, what’s up with this?’ but I don’t think anyone’s ever gotten mad,” his father admits.

Noah’s name went viral last week when he announced he’d be visiting West Virginia University to get the low down on the football program.

Knigga’s a two sports athlete at his Indiana High School, as a linebacker and tight end who recorded an impressive 207 tackles and was recently named MVP of the Rivertown Classic Basketball Tournament last weekend.

See how social media’s reacted to Knigga’s name below.

High School Athlete Noah Knigga Explains How To Pronounce His Name, Social Media Flooded With Jokes