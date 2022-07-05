HomeRSMS

Here’s What You Missed At Mike Rubin’s Star-Studded All-White 4th Of July Party In The Hamptons

Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Social media was flooded with celebrities wearing their all-white at Mike Rubin’s 4th of July party in the Hamptons yesterday that looked like it was full of fun.

The star-studded event was held at Rubin’s $50 million oceanfront estates where celebrities filled the place with celebration and a good time.  There were performances from Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and more.  Many NBA players also were in attendance like Devin Booker, Draymond Green, Carmelo Anthony, Jayson Tatum, and Donovan Mitchell.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfmf1Bxp6OO/

Footage from the event flooded social media all day yesterday, and regular people definitely missed out on what looked like to be a great event. Check out who was there, performances, and moments from this iconic fourth of July celebration below. 

Here’s What You Missed At Mike Rubin’s Star-Studded All-White 4th Of July Party In The Hamptons  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

6. Lil Baby

7. Drake

8. Fat Joe & Jay-Z

9. Michael Blackson & NBA Players

11. Donovan Mitchell

13. James Harden

15. Travis Scott

Close