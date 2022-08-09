105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Things got interesting between Dejounte Murray and Banchero after Murray dunked on the NBA rookie during an exhibition game at the “Zeke-End” pro-am game hosted by NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas.

After the clip went viral on social media, Banchero called out Murray for unfollowing him and making things seem personal. Murray saw the message and responded by attacking Banchero’s character.

“You tried to flex that #1 pick s–t on me when I been rooting for you when you was a kid asking to rebound for me,” Murray wrote back. “Don’t get on this internet saying nothing…you changed from the humble kid you always was, and I stand on real s–t boy and you know!!!!!!! You made it and changed, and I lost all respect.”

Another video from the game features Murray taking shots at Banchero as he walked back to the bench. He can be seen calling the Magic’s potential superstar “too soft,” asking the crowd, “that’s who y’all came to see?” pointing out that the NBA is a man’s league and calling Banchero a “little boy.”

Banchero wasn’t the only victim of Murray’s pro-am fury. Another player felt his wrath during a game recently.

Twitter has been reacting to Murray donning Banchero on the court and his pro-am behavior.

Lol, we are sure Banchero and Murray are looking forward to clashing on an NBA court when the season kicks off this October. You can peep more reactions to the moment and the trash talk it birthed in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Sean Gardner / Getty

Hawks’ Dejounte Murray & Magics’ Paolo Banchero Go At Each Other On The Gram, Twitter Has Jokes was originally published on cassiuslife.com