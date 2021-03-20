Happy International Day of Happiness From The 10 Best Smiles In Hollywood

One of the first things we notice about a person is their gorgeous smile. In television and film, the greatest quality to complement the best faces in the business is a dashing smile. For the special occasion, we have created a list of celebrities with some of the most beautiful smiles in Hollywood.

1. Gabrielle Union Source:Getty Gabrielle Union has been garnering the attention of millions with her beautiful smile since her early days on the sitcom Family Matters. Since, she has taken both the television and film world by storm. She has appeared in classics from Bring It On to starring in her own show in BET’s Being Mary Jane. No matter the role, Union always uses both her talent and a beautiful smile to endear herself to the audience.

2. Idris Elba Source:Getty Yes, it is Idris Elba on yet another list of ours for the International Day of Happiness. Can you blame us? Named 2018’s “Sexiest Man Alive” by People Magazine, Idris Elba sports a beautiful smile on the cover adding to the laundry list of why he’s the sexiest man alive. Elba has been become one of the most popular faces in Hollywood, both as an actor and a producer. He has appeared in superhero films like Thor: The Dark World, action packed films, such as, Fast and Furious and the classic television drama The Wire. People can’t get enough of Idris and that ravishing smile. And by people, we mean us.

3. Megan Fox Source:Getty Megan Fox is a model and actress who knows the significance of a beautiful smile. She has been ranked amongst the sexiest women alive, and a gorgeous smile to accompany a flawless face is what Hollywood needed to make Fox one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Her most well-known work has been in the Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and she continues to captivate audiences with her effortless beauty and perfect smile.

4. Julia Roberts Source:Getty Regarded as the queen of beautiful Hollywood smiles, Julia Roberts has been breaking hearts with her pearly whites for years. Films like cult classic, Pretty Woman and Mona Lisa Smile gave Roberts and her smile the platform to display her beauty and talent. When you think of Julia Roberts, one can’t help but picture her enchanting smile.

5. Halle Berry Source:Getty Halle Berry has the most straight, symmetrical teeth that shine in the spotlight. The actress’s smile is one most people would die for. Apparently her smile is so close to perfect, that celebrity cosmetic dentist Dr. Ron Baise ranked Berry’s smile as being the closest Hollywood grin to a true “million dollar smile.” He placed monetary values to ten different factors, including whiteness, symmetry and amount of gum showing when smiling and concluded that Ms. Berry’s smile is worth a whopping $976,000 out of a million — as close to perfect as any celebrity has ever gotten. Well, shine bright queen! Smile on.

6. Kofi Siriboe Source:Getty We made an entire post about his dashing smile, so we would be remised if we didn’t include Kofi Siriboe in this list. He has been breaking hearts with this smile since his breakout roles in Queen Sugar and Girls Trip. Siriboe has one of the whitest smiles we’ve ever seen. Please sir, how are you this perfect?

7. Issa Rae Source:Getty Issa Rae has become a force in entertainment for her natural knack for comedy and great writing. Her hit HBO dramedy series, Insecure, gave most people their first taste of Rae’s talents and beautiful smile. Issa’s smile, laughter and joy are infectious. You can’t help but feel joyful after seeing her set of pearly whites.

8. Lupita Nyong’o Source:Getty Lupita Nyong’o is simply gorgeous and her smile is a great addition to the mix. She graces her beauty onscreen, red carpets and the covers of many trendy magazines. Nyong’o has won over the hearts of millions with her serene personality, gift of acting and breathtaking beauty. It was a must to add the Black Panther actress to our list of beautiful smiles.

9. Will Smith Source:Getty We have grown with Will Smith since his breakout television role in Fresh Prince of Bel Air and he has since made a huge name for himself as a film actor, producer and artist. He has starred in box office hits like Independence Day, Bad Boys and Men in Black, but has also shown his gentle side in movies like the Pursuit of Happyness. Whether being confident and brash or cute and endearing, Smith knows how to work his smile.