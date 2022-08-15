Happy Black Business Month: Our Favorite Black-Owned Clothing and Accessory Brands

August is National Black Business Month. It is the perfect time to recognize, encourage and celebrate the Black-owned businesses in our community that span across the nation. Check out a list of Black-owned accessory and clothing brands to support this month inside.
The month was founded by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr in August 2004 as a way to drive the policy agenda affecting the 2.6 million African American businesses. Black business owners make up about 10 percent of United States businesses and about 30 percent of all minority-owned businesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, that comes up to approximately two million companies owned by African Americans. In that number, nearly 40 percent of Black-owned businesses are in health care and social assistance, repair and maintenance, and personal and laundry service industries. Other industries include advertising firms, auto dealerships, consulting services, restaurants, barbershops and beauty salons, and of course, clothing companies.
The city which houses the most Black-owned businesses in the U.S. is New York, and Atlanta follows closely behind it. The highest ration of Black-owned businesses is in Washington, DC where 28 percent of all businesses are Black-owned. In recent years, the growth of Black-owned franchise businesses, like Atlanta’s premiere vegan fast food restaurant Slutty Vegan, has become explosive. Over 30 percent of franchise businesses were Black-owned in 2012, which is up about 20 percent in only five years.
There are many ways to observe Black Business Month. The most important way is to support and encourage Black-owned businesses in your community. Depending upon where you live, it may be difficult, but challenge yourself to only spend with local Black-owned businesses in your neighborhood. If you’re shopping online for something specific, maybe ditch Amazon this month and find a Black-owned business that sells the product you are searching for and shop within the community.
Little things like this make a world of difference for a small business and especially, a Black-owned business, which makes up a small percentage of businesses across the nation.
While you’re looking for new clothes and accessories to wrap up the summertime vacations and step fashionably into the fall season, check out our list of Black-owned businesses to support:
1. Brother VelliesSource:Brother Vellies
This beautiful clothing line is designed in Brooklyn and handcrafted sustainably with artisans spanning Nairobi to New York. The brand is founded and designed by @aurorajames.
2. Et OchsSource:Et Ochs
Founder and Creative Director, Michelle Ochs is renowned for her stunning vision of shape, treatment of color and her precise approach on pattern. Michelle spearheads her new brand Et Ochs, with a modern design ethos. Her collections exude sensuality and elegance while fusing a modern touch—striking the perfect balance of contrast: light vs dark, feminine vs masculine, soft vs sharp.
3. Sergio HudsonSource:Sergio Hudson
Sergio Hudson is a Luxury Women’s ready-to-wear label designed and produced entirely in Los Angeles. Composed of jaw dropping statement pieces and wardrobe staples, the collections show a masterful use of color and silhouette, making the Hudson woman stand out from the rest. Every garment is carefully designed and crafted to exude power and sexiness, while maintaining elegance and class. When a woman purchases a Sergio Hudson piece she can be assured she is acquiring a show-stopping look made from the best quality materials that will stand the test of time.
4. LaQuan SmithSource:LaQuan Smith
LaQuan Smith’s distinctive work sparked interest among fashion icons and risk takers including Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Kim Kardashian, all of whom were early supporters.
Since its formal debut in 2013, the brand has gained acclaim for its endless archive of distinctive garments and details. Smith has cultivated an equally dynamic private order clientele which spans the globe from Lagos to London.
5. ALIÉTTESource:ALIÉTTE
ALIÉTTE is a New York based luxury fashion label that was founded by designer Jason Rembert. The contemporary womenswear brand ALIÉTTE bridges traditional design and tailoring with innovative fantasy. Think bold and vibrant colors, feminine silhouettes, and fine textures that will make you stand out with full confidence.
6. HanifaSource:Hanifa
Hanifa is a global luxury brand that puts creativity at the heart of their strategy, enabling their Houses to set new trends while crafting tomorrow’s luxe in a responsible approach.
From their site: “We believe that women should be empowered to break barriers, achieve excellence in every aspect of their lives, and make their own rules. We know that women can do anything they set their minds to—and we want to help them do it. We capture these beliefs in our signature: ‘For women without limits.'”
7. Matte BrandSource:Matte Brand
Where simple meets sexy. Created by @eenahsanairb.
8. GrayscaleSource:Grayscale
This Black-owned business prides itself on trendsetting with its designs featured in exclusive Macy’s collection to partnering with other Black and women-owned businesses. The company is based in Los Angeles and ships worldwide.
9. SammyBSource:SammyB
Samantha Black’s aesthetic is pure and simple: to create limelight-worthy pieces with a couture trade hand. She’s just as passionate about great design as she is for her client base, be it the average Jane searching for a red carpet stunner or a mega musician like Beyonce.
Sammy B is a women’s ready-to-wear clothing line that is feminine with an eclectic edge. With the use of line, attention to detail and with a natural ease, Sammy B has become the “It Girl’s” favorite brand, perfect for the new modern woman.
10. TELFARSource:Telfar
TELFAR is a unisex line Est. in 2005 in NYC by Telfar Clemens. It’s not for you — it’s for everyone.
11. Fe NoelSource:Fe Noel
Women’s collection designed by @feism_ for the leading woman. Eat Well, Travel Often, and Dress to Inspire!
12. Victor GlemaudSource:Victor Glemaud
Designer collection of statement knitwear, designed for all people, genders, races, sizes and personalities.
13. Live Life IndySource:Live Life Indy
More than just a fabric, it’s a lifestyle. This small Black-owned clothing business is bringing meaning to their fashion.
14. Abstract Clothing Co.Source:Abstract Clothing Co.
This streetwear clothing brand has been seen on artists like Polo G. The unique graphic t-shirts and designs are meant to be viewed with a new perspective.
15. No SessoSource:No Sesso
Spiraling in LA since 2015. Brand founded by Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph.