Happy Birthday, Tunechi! 10 Lil Wayne Verses We Will Never Forget

Lil Wayne is the gift that keeps on giving. Today, the rapper celebrates his 39th birthday . We decided it was the perfect day to share some of his best verses throughout the years.

The New Orleans rapper started rapping when he was 11 years old. While most kids were approaching their teens, Wayne came out swinging on on the collaborative album True Story with B.G. For years, he has sustained a successful music career and arguably become one of the greatest rapper of all time.. Lil Wayne is regarded by many music aficionados as one of the most influential hip hop artists of his generation.

Fans adore the Young Money rapper for his effortless flows, clever analogies and raw talent. Lil Wayne has some of the most unforgettable verses. From his notable bars on the mixtape No Ceilings to the Dedication series, Lil Wayne continues to live up to his goat title. Just when you thought Wayne might be sitting the mic down, he proved that he has more fire verses to spit. He most recently dropped a verse on Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” remix, and naturally, he ate.

We celebrate the undeniable rapper on his birthday with a collection of the best Lil Wayne’s verses we will never forget. Comment with your favorite Tunechi lyric below.

Happy Birthday, Lil Wayne!

