Happy Birthday: 10 Times Justin Combs Had Us Smitten

Justin Combs celebrates 27 years today. Born to parents Sean Combs and Misa Hyton, Justin is most known for his athleticism playing football for UCLA as a defensive back and appeared in seven games over two seasons for the Bruins. Though he gained a bit of his fame outside his last name from playing college football, some may remember the flossy young teenager on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 in 2008 with one of the flyest birthday parties to date. The NY born and bred actor has grown a great deal since his Sweet 16 appearance. Here are a few of our favorite moments where Justin Dior Combs is serving up oiled biceps, flashy fits and a dashing smile.

Happy 27th birthday, Justin!

