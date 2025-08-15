Listen Live
Halle Berry Not-So-Subtly Responds To Ex David Justice With Vacation Bikini Flex, X Debates Pettiness

Published on August 15, 2025

Closing Ceremony Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Few things get social media as riled up as a gender wars conversation embroiled in celebrity drama, and Halle Berry found herself in the middle of one.

It was her ex, former MLB player David Justice, who started the debate during a recent appearance on the All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The two were married from 1993 to 1997, and Justice gave some insight into why the marriage only lasted a few years by citing the lack of housekeeping she did, which is pretty fair given how booked and busy she was.

“I was young, and had only been in one real relationship before her, my knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast,” he said. 

Justice pointed to his roots as an explanation for what he thinks a woman’s role should be, and was unaware of whether she’d be a good mother.

He continued, “I’m looking at my mom, and I’m a Midwest guy. So in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, you know, and then I’m thinking, ‘Okay, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ And at that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem motherly—and then we start having issues.”

Social media argued for days over a more progressive view of women’s household duties, and now the actress herself has popped up with a subtle jab at her ex.

She posted a bikini-clad photo to X of herself and boyfriend Van Hunt, relaxing somewhere tropical, with a caption reading, “Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering.”

That’s not it, she took her unbotheredness to Instagram with a carousel of more vacay photos of her smiling, holding an envelope with the word ‘mom,’ accompanied by a heart on the front, a couple of bikini shots, and her birthday cake.

Checkmate?

See how social media is reacting to Berry’s response below.

