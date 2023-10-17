Halle Bailey Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Again After Latest DDG Photos, Social Media Reacts

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Bailey hasn’t made any big announcements yet, but the singer and actor was spotted with her rapper boyfriend DDG in Santa Monica recently while on a stroll.

Bailey kept it cozy with oversized sweatpants and a hoodie, covering what may be a baby bump, and rumors began to swirl again that Bailey’s with child.

The rumors first popped up earlier this summer after she opted for more loose-fitting clothing at a few events.

First, there was Milan Fashion Week, where she rocked a boxy yellow trenchcoat and a flowing dress at the VMAs when she touched the stage with her sister Chloe.

“The orange dress flow was an indicator she was trying to hide,” a source told Page Six of her VMA appearance. “She would keep her distance when someone got too close, and she gave out more handshakes than her [usual] enduring embraces.”

Then, when she attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in Los Angeles, she wore an oversized Balenciaga hoodie.

Fans have alluded that Bailey’s conservative fashion decisions over the last few months are signs that she may be pregnant. However, neither she nor DDG have confirmed the rumors.

If the rumors are true, it would be 23-year-old Bailey and 26-year-old DDG’s first child.

See how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to the pregnancy rumor below.

