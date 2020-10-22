Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020 Campaign Speech For Biden

Our Forever President Barack Obama spoke nothing but the unadulterated truth about Donald Trump‘s clear and present threat to democracy, America and the world at large while making his case in favor of Joe Biden‘s candidacy in his first campaign speech of the season in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

They were Obama’s strongest words against his successor, whose notable shortcomings as commander-in-chief include downplaying the coronavirus pandemic to historic deadly proportions and stoking the country’s racist flames to the point that the United States is teetering on an all-out civil war less than two weeks ahead of Election Day and one night before the final presidential debate.

President Obama: “Our Democracy is not going to work if the people who are supposed to be our leaders lie everyday and just make things up. And we’ve become just numb to it. We’ve become immune to it. Every single day. Fact checkers can’t keep up.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 21, 2020

Democrats have been hoping for a voting surge like back when Obama ran for president — something Obama hinted at in between accurately calling out Trump’s presidential deficiencies.

“We need to turn out like never before,” Obama said. “We cannot leave any doubt in this election.”

Obama also said he “never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my policies.”

He made an emotional appeal to everybody who calls themselves American citizens.

“I am asking you to remember what this country can be,” Obama said in earnest. “What it is like when we treat each other with respect and dignity. What is it is like when our elected officials actually behave responsibly.”

Obama also said that the truth — a swipe at Trump’s proven and uncontrollable penchant for lying — shall prevail.

“Our democracy is not going to work if the people meant to be our leaders lie to us every single day,” he said. “These notions of truthfulness, and democracy, and citizenship, and being responsible, these aren’t Republican or Democratic principles, they are American values, human values. And we need to reclaim them.”

Scroll down to read some of Obama’s top quotes from his harsh condemnation of Trump in no uncertain terms.

Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020 Campaign Speech For Biden was originally published on newsone.com