105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Monica and C-Murder are no longer an item. But after the R&B singer announced her relationship with the currently incarcerated rapper was over, social media wasn’t exactly heavy on the empathy.

In fact, the slander about getting cheated on, allegedly, by a man currently serving a life sentence started popping off.

In case you don’t know, C-Murder is serving time for the alleged murder of 16-year-old fan, Steve Thomas, at a nightclub in Harvey, Louisiana.. Despite multiple appeals, witness testimony in his favor and adamantly denying his guilt, he is still in jail. Also, one of his biggest advocates was Monica, who also reportedly helped get her celebrity friends on board to help plead for C-Murder’s release.

However, despite holding her man down, he allegedly strayed. But Monica has moved on and has a whole new guy. “I got my heartbroken (again) and that’s ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson,” she said in an Instagram comment. “I went through it, got over it, now I can laugh about it!”

Now X, formerly known as Twitter, users have been heartless (along with some support) with the hot takes, citing it doesn’t track that Monica would get her heart broken by an inmate.

We compiled some of the more flagrant reactions, for archival purposes, of course. We don’t want any smoke with Goonica.

Monica Announces C-Murder Broke Her Heart, X Reacts Shadily was originally published on hiphopwired.com