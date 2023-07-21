105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Hip-Hop nation is mourning along with Gillie Da Kid. The rapper turned podcaster’s son, YNG Cheese, was reportedly one of the victims in a triple shooting in Philadelphia.

NBC Philadelphia has unfortunately confirmed that the shooting happened on the 5800 block of Mascher Street in the Olney neighborhood of Philly around 8:24 p.m., per police. YNG Cheese, 25, was reportedly shot once in the back and pronounced dead 15 minutes later after being taken to a local hospital by police.

Reportedly two more victims, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, were also shot and transported to a hospital, both are in stable condition.

Although the authorities did not release the name of the victim, NBC Philadelphia says “a source close to the family” confirmed that the victim was Gillie’s son, YNG Cheese.

Gillie Da Kid, born Nasir Fard, is a popular figure in Philly’s underground Hip-Hop scene and was also a member of the local Hip-Hop group Major Figgas. Fard currently hosts Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, a weekly podcast with social media influencer and Philly native Wallo267.

Even before the confirmation of Gillie’s son’s passing, many took to social media to express their condolences as well as outrage of the gun violence that led to the young man’s murder. Wallo, Gillie’s co-host of the popular podcast, took to Instagram to mourn YNG Cheese’s death.

Hip-Hop Wired sends our condolences to Gillie Da Kid and his family.

Gillie Da Kid’s Son YNG Cheese Killed In Philadelphia Shooting, Twitter Mourns was originally published on hiphopwired.com