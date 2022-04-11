105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As another week has come and gone, we are here to make sure you’re never missing out on the latest sounds from your faves. From artists in the Hot 100 to up and coming entertainers, just about every seven days, we’re blessed with something new. The trick is trying to stay hip to what’s new in a world of TikTok challenges reflecting a generation’s 30 second attention span! Again, don’t worry, we got you!

After an eventful Grammy’s weekend, lots of artists are still reeling from the glamour and acknowledgements of the Recording Academy. Speaking of, shout out Jasmine Sullivan on her well deserved Grammy award for best R&B album, sis has been serving the hits all year. This week, one of our soulful favorites Syd released “Out Loud” with Kehlani, and baby goat Chloe Bailey dropped her sexiest single yet titled “Treat Me”. Lil Baby surprised fans worldwide with the release of “In A minute” and “Right On”, and we rock with the Fergie sample on Jack Harlow’s latest banger “First Class”. Take a look at the list of new heat this week and tell us which ones you’ve got on repeat, or if we’re missing any playlist-worthy jams.

Fresh Vibes: New Music Releases You Need To Add To Your Library was originally published on globalgrind.com