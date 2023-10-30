105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

debut, he’s still giving us moments.

His latest stunt wasn’t an onstage mishap but rather him living his best life while performing at Sunday night’s Milwaukee Bucks game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Is it a bit random? Yes. But then you must remember he wasn’t rhyming a medley of his hits during the halftime show; he was singing the National Anthem ahead of the game.

With his signature iced-out clock hanging from his neck, hat twisted to the side and white sunglasses, Flavor Flav gave a very memorable performance.

It’s safe to say that the Bucks and Hawks players respected his artistry as superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard bowed their heads like it was just another random singer.

There was certainly no uncontrollable laughter like in 2018 when Fergie performed at the 2018 All-Star game, where the snickering was so infectious it gave us one of our favorite Draymond Green GIFs.

You can be the judge of the performance for yourself, though.

Flavor Flav took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address the haters and was glad he could finally cross the deed off his bucket list.

“I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying,” he tweeted.

We salute Flavor Flav for stepping out of the box, but we don’t think we’ll get an R&B album from him anytime.

See how X is reacting to Flavor Flav’s performance below.

Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF was originally published on cassiuslife.com