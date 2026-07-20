Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha
Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) holds the distinction of being the first Greek-letter organization established by and for African-American collegiate women. Founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., its creation was spearheaded by nine exceptional women committed to fostering unity, academic excellence, and service. The founders, led by Ethel Hedgeman Lyle, include Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe, and Marie Woolfolk Taylor.
Guided by the motto “By Culture and By Merit,” AKA has grown to nearly 300,000 members worldwide, with 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters. Its iconic salmon pink and apple green colors, along with the ivy leaf symbol, represent the sorority’s enduring legacy of sisterhood and service.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has cemented its place in history as a pillar of empowerment, sisterhood, and service. Its members, both past and present, have consistently exemplified leadership, cultural pride, and a commitment to social justice. From paving the way in politics and academia to making groundbreaking contributions in the arts, sports, and science, the women of AKA continue to inspire future generations.
For over a century, Alpha Kappa Alpha has demonstrated that with unity, determination, and a commitment to excellence, remarkable change is possible. The sorority remains a shining example of the transformative power of education, service, and sisterhood.
Throughout its history, AKA has been a beacon for extraordinary women who have excelled in various fields. Here are some of the most renowned members who continue to inspire:
Sali Richardson-Whitfield
LaTanya Richardson
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett
Pauletta Washington
Robin Washington
Merline Santil
Beverly Johnson
Named Honorary Member during the 2025 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Leadership Seminar
Karine Jean-Pierre
Named Honorary Member during the 2025 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Leadership Seminar
Laura Coates
Named Honorary Member during the 2025 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Leadership Seminar
Gabby Thomas
Named Honorary Member during the 2025 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Leadership Seminar
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall is a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and the dynamic host of the “Tamron Hall Show.” Her career spans decades of groundbreaking reporting and powerful storytelling. Tamron’s dedication to giving a voice to the voiceless and her relentless pursuit of truth make her an inspiring addition to our sorority.
Tembi Locke
Tembi Locke is a New York Times best-selling author, actor, entrepreneur, TV producer/writer, and podcaster. Her memoir, “From Scratch,” has touched the hearts of many, and her multifaceted career showcases her versatility and passion.
Attica Locke
Attica Locke is a New York Times best-selling author and an accomplished TV writer and producer. Her novels, deeply rooted in social justice themes, have captivated readers and critics alike. Attica’s work in television continues to push boundaries, bringing diverse and compelling narratives to the screen.
Phylicia Rashad
Loretta Devine
Wanda Sykes
Toni Morrison
Cathy Hughes
Lynn Whitfield
Gladys Knight
Vice President Kamala Harris
Maya Angelou
Original Chapter: Honorary
Erica Campbell
Original Chapter: Honorary
Brandy
Original Chapter: Honorary
Iyanla Vanzant
Original Chapter: Honorary
Yolanda Adams
Original Chapter: Honorary
Alicia Keys
Original Chapter: Honorary
Yvette Nicole Brown
Original Chapter: Delta Pi
Vanessa Bell Calloway
Original Chapter: Delta Phi
Roxie Roker
Original Chapter: Alpha
Jamilah Lemieux
Original Chapter: Delta Rho Omega
Donda West
Original Chapter: Alpha Eta
Yvette Lee Bowser
Original Chapter: Xi Beta
Marjorie Vincent-Tripp
Original Chapter: Beta
Shamari DeVoe
Original Chapter: Nu Lambda Omega
Cassandra Wilson
Original Chapter: Beta Delta Omega
Sunny Hostin
Original Chapter: Upsilon Nu Omega
Star Jones
Original Chapter: Lambda Zeta
Katherine Johnson
Original Chapter: Nu
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega
Lisa Borders
Original Chapter: Iota Mu
Althea Gibson
Original Chapter: Beta Alpha
A’ja Wilson
Original Chapter: Theta Gamma
Marla Gibbs
Original Chapter: Honorary
Nichelle Nichols
Original Chapter: Honorary
Jo Marie Payton
Original Chapter: Honorary
Jada Pinkett Smith
Original Chapter: Honorary
Tika Sumpter
Original Chapter: Honorary
Regina Taylor
Original Chapter: Kappa Mu
Alice Walker
Original Chapter: Honorary
Ava DuVernay
Original Chapter: Honorary
Ella Fitzgerald
Original Chapter: Honorary
Jessye Norman
Original Chapter: Honorary
Coretta Scott King
Original Chapter: Honorary
Dr. Bernice King
Dr. Bernice King Original Chapter: Kappa Omega
Rosa Parks
Original Chapter: Honorary
C. Delores Tucker
Original Chapter: Honorary
Suzanne De Passe
Original Chapter: Honorary
Mae Jemison
Original Chapter: Honorary
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