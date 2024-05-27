Failed Black TV Shows and Pilots

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A TV pilot is essentially the first episode of a television series. It serves multiple purposes: it introduces the main characters, establishes the show’s premise, and sets the tone for the series. The pilot is a critical piece of content used to sell the show to networks and streaming platforms.

There are several different types of pilots

Presentation Pilot – A shorter version of the pilot, usually around 10-15 minutes, showcasing the concept and key scenes to give executives a taste of the show without the full investment required for a standard pilot.

Backdoor Pilot – An episode of an existing show that serves as a pilot for a potential spin-off. This allows networks to test new ideas with an established audience.

Traditional Pilot – A full-length episode (typically 30 minutes for a comedy or an hour for a drama) that serves as the first episode of the series and is fully produced and edited.

Every year, TV networks can receive hundreds of elevator pitches and scripts for new shows from writers and producers. For creators and producers, the pilot is a sales tool. Networks and streaming platforms use the pilot to decide whether a show is worth investing in. A compelling pilot can secure funding and a spot on the programming slate. Pilots often serve as test runs to gauge audience reactions and gather feedback. This can lead to adjustments in casting, storylines, or pacing before the full series is produced.

Some of your favorite stars in TV and Film have appeared in pilots who have made it to the screen or didn’t see the light of day until discovery. For those who get a series order, the first season will tell if the show will become a staple in viewers’ homes or forgotten amongst the other failed shows and pilots.

To give you an idea of the crapshoot that this could be, here’s a group of failed shows and pilots. Some feature stars like Vivica A. Fox, Cedric The Entertainer, and Laurence Fishburne in prominent roles. Others you might see on this list may shock you that it failed and one at least will feature two stars who went on to star in two of the most iconic Black TV sitcoms in history.

